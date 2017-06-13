United Way of Olmsted County to raise funds to support childhood - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

United Way of Olmsted County to raise funds to support childhood literacy

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Her frightening story of bravery and willpower captivated the nation more than a decade ago, and Tuesday, kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart is in Rochester to help raise awareness for childhood literacy.

Smart is the keynote speaker at this year's Power of the Purse event to support the United Way of Olmsted County

Funds raised in Tuesday's silent purse auction will help support programs like the Imagination Library and Success by Six to help inspire young children to fall in love with reading. 

Organizers said this will be the largest Power of the Purse event to date. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the International Events Center.

