Twins make 1st pick, then get crushed by Seattle 14-3

On a night in which the Minnesota Twins made their first number one overall draft pick since 2001 when they selected Joe Mauer, the team on the field was unable to send the fans home with good feelings, as the Twins got shellacked 14-3 at the hands of the Seattle Mariners.

Adalberto Mejia (L, 1-2) started for the Twins and was unable to get out of the fourth inning.

Mejia gave up two runs in the first, on Nelson Cruz's two run single. In the bottom of the inning, Joe Mauer responded with a two-run double to make it 2-2 but that would be it for the Twins the next four innings.

The Mariners were just getting started.

Seattle scored four in the second, three in the fourth, one in the sixth, and two in the eighth and ninth.

In the second, Mitch Haniger hit a two-run ground rule double to start the scoring, then Robinson Cano drove an RBI single to make it a 5-2 game, then Cruz drove in Haniger with a sac fly to make it 6-2.

Mejia loaded the bases in the fourth by intentionally walking Nelson Cruz, but after a Kyle Seager force-out that scored Ben Gamel, Mejia's day was over. However the book didn't close on Mejia until Mike Zunino drove in Kyle Seager with an RBI single up the middle to give the Mariners a 9-2 lead.

On the day, Mejia went 3.2 innings, giving up nine runs, eight earned, on nine hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

On the other side, Yovani Gallardo (W, 3-6) bounced back from his last start against the Twins when he gave up six runs, to go six innings giving up only three runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

The Mariners scored their two in the eight on solo home runs from Danny Valencia and Mike Zunino, then in the 9th, Twins pitching nearly gave up a third home run, but Nelson Cruz' two run home run was called back as a double.

The Twins and Mariners face-off again Tuesday, as Kyle Gibson (3-4) faces Christian Bergman (3-3) at 7:10 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Now to the Twins number one overall pick--the Twins selected California high school shortstop Royce Lewis with the number one overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft.

According to the Twins, speed is the best tool the 6-1, 185-pound Lewis possesses; he has some power and they love his mental make-up and leadership qualities. This season Lewis hit .377 with four homers and 25-stolen bases. Last year, Lewis was a standout on the USA Baseball's Gold Medal-Winning Under-18 team at the Pan American Championships.