Honkers defeat Bismarck 7-2

The Rochester Honkers used great pitching and two straight big innings to beat the Bismarck Larks 7-2 Monday night.

The Honkers and Larks had a pitchers duel at the outset, as Cameron Aufderheide and Mitchell Cavanagh battled it out for five scoreless innings.

In the sixth, with Spencer Johnson on the mound, the Larks finally broke through when Mason Pierzchalski knocked in Cullen Smith with an RBI triple to give his team a 1-0 lead.

That lead wouldn't last long, as the Honkers finally got to Cavanagh in the bottom half of the inning.

Johnathan Fleek would lead off the inning with a double then after Zach Zubia walked, Trenton Stoltz would come in for Cavanagh. Weston Hatten then came up to the plate. Hatten got an RBI triple of his own, this time a two-run shot to right to score Fleek and Zubia to give the Honkers a 2-1 lead.

After Jordan Hart grounded out to second, Michael Michalak would drive in Hatten with a sacrifice fly to left to make it a 3-1 game.

In the seventh, the Honkers would add to their lead.

With Nick Sampogna on the mound, the Honkers would score four runs on four hits and two walks, with Weston Hatten's two-run single the big blow in their four run inning to further their lead to 7-1.

In the eighth, the Larks would add one more, but that would be all, as Manny Armendariz was able to work around two, two-out walks to secure the 7-2 victory.

The win improved the Honkers record to 7-7, a vast improvement of their record of 3-9 on June 12 of last year.

The Honkers are on the road Tuesday, as they face the La Crosse Loggers at 12:05 at Copeland Park.