Athlete of the Week - Ashton Hoeppner

This past Friday, Winona softball did something it had never done before, win the state championship -- and the school's first girls team state title since 1989. However, the fairy tale season did not start out on script.

"We started out 2-3, and I think a lot of us were unhappy with how that started. Especially us seniors.. We're kind of panicking and like 'oh no, we have a big goal and we want to reach it' and so we were kind of worried, but everything turned out how we wanted it to turn out," said senior Ashton Hoeppner.

Hoeppner was dominant for Winona, striking out 40 batters in 19 innings pitched at the state tournament. For reference, each inning Hoeppner got two players out via strikeout to lead the Winhawks to the championship title.

"We like to win," said Hoeppner. "We're a competitive group of people. We've had a lot of second place finishes so some people were thinking that maybe we couldn't do it."

According to her coach Scott Halverson, what's driving her to the top is her mentality not only on the field, but also in practice.

"Any time we do a drill in practice that's a game, where you're going to keep score and there's going to be a winner and a loser, you're always going to find Ashton on the side that wins. She's got an incredible competitive spirit and is just a pleasure to work with. And her work ethic, and her intelligence, and her personality, and her leadership all are unequaled by her talent," said Halverson.

Next year Hoeppner is taking her talents to the mound at UW-Platteville, where she hopes to take the lessons she learned at Winona to the collegiate level.

"Here at Winona, we really flipped around the program and we made it better. And that's also something I'm seeking to do there."

She certainly has the success to build on after leading Winona to its first ever state softball title, and that is why Ashton Hoeppner is the KTTC Newscenter Sports Athlete of the Week.