Tree smashing onto Rochester home 'felt like an earthquake' - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Tree smashing onto Rochester home 'felt like an earthquake'

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
Deanna Schnell stands before her home after a tree smashed onto her roof. Deanna Schnell stands before her home after a tree smashed onto her roof.
The tree fell onto the roof directly over the bedroom of Schnell's son. The tree fell onto the roof directly over the bedroom of Schnell's son.
It was a portion of this tree that fell onto the roof. It was a portion of this tree that fell onto the roof.
Branches from that tree fell onto the front yard as well. Branches from that tree fell onto the front yard as well.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A portion of a large tree fell onto a Rochester home during Monday afternoon's thunderstorms.

It happened on 8th Avenue Northwest, about half a mile from John Marshall High School. Deanna Schnell said she, her two sons, and a child from her day care were inside the home. That was when a section of a large tree in her backyard snapped and fell onto her roof.

"And all of a sudden, we heard this loud boom and the house shook, and it just felt like an earthquake. It didn't end right away, so pretty terrifying," Schnell recalled. "I grabbed the kids and we finished running downstairs. I was shaking terribly. I didn't know at first what had happened, and I didn't know after it hit... if it would continue to shift and come through the house even further. And the contractor we had over here [Monday] told us it's not structurally safe right now."

No one was hurt.

But Schnell said there's now a large hole in her son's bedroom ceiling. In addition, large branches from the same tree fell onto her front yard as well.

A crane will be at the house Tuesday morning to remove the tree from the roof.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.