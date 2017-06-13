Tree smashing onto Rochester home 'felt like an earthquake'

Branches from that tree fell onto the front yard as well.

It was a portion of this tree that fell onto the roof.

The tree fell onto the roof directly over the bedroom of Schnell's son.

A portion of a large tree fell onto a Rochester home during Monday afternoon's thunderstorms.

It happened on 8th Avenue Northwest, about half a mile from John Marshall High School. Deanna Schnell said she, her two sons, and a child from her day care were inside the home. That was when a section of a large tree in her backyard snapped and fell onto her roof.

"And all of a sudden, we heard this loud boom and the house shook, and it just felt like an earthquake. It didn't end right away, so pretty terrifying," Schnell recalled. "I grabbed the kids and we finished running downstairs. I was shaking terribly. I didn't know at first what had happened, and I didn't know after it hit... if it would continue to shift and come through the house even further. And the contractor we had over here [Monday] told us it's not structurally safe right now."

No one was hurt.

But Schnell said there's now a large hole in her son's bedroom ceiling. In addition, large branches from the same tree fell onto her front yard as well.

A crane will be at the house Tuesday morning to remove the tree from the roof.