Protesters march outside Rochester Civic Theatre

More than 80 people protested outside Rochester Civic Theatre Monday evening over frustrations with the company's leadership.

A group called Friends of the Rochester Civic Theatre organized the demonstration, which began at 5 p.m.

Spokesperson Tommy Rinkoski said the protesters were upset over the lack of transparency by the theatre company's leaders, the removal of voting rights for members, and the sudden departure of Artistic Director Greg Miller.

The protesters called for the resignations of Board President Heather Holmes and President-Elect Kay Hocker.

"The theatre needs leadership that understands the mission. And right now, it doesn't have that," said Rinkoski. "Due to the recent decisions and ongoing bad management practices, they've failed the theatre and they took away the right of the members to vote in and out new directors, so protest is what we have left to make our voices heard."

Miller had been with The Rochester Civic Theatre Company for 27 years. But the board of directors said his artistic director position will be eliminated and replaced with a contract position to allow guest directors to work with the theatre.

“By inviting guest directors from Rochester and beyond, we truly hope to show the Civic is inclusive and welcoming of all talent, ideas and creativity,” said Holmes in a news release. “The board and the Rochester Civic Theatre Company wishes Greg well and we thank him for his 27 years of service."