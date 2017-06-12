Mayo Civic Center's 2016 report shows strong year

The Mayo Civic Center Commission presented its 2016 annual report before Rochester council members Monday afternoon.

According to the report, the Civic Center generated an economic impact of $38,114,968 last year.

The Civic Center was the venue for 257 events in 2016, which resulted in 103,376 tickets sold and drew 289,113 attendees. In addition, 34,726 hotel room nights were associated with Civic Center events, the report says.

The Civic Center also experienced a 32-percent increase in new bookings and a total net gain of $186,000 in revenues.

The report adds that the Civic Center had an overall customer satisfaction rating of 91.6 percent, despite the ongoing construction of the center's expansion project. Now complete, it nearly doubles the center's capacity for hosting events.

"I think the sky's the limit for the facility," said Mayo Civic Center Commission Chair Marv Mitchell. "We have a beautiful ballroom. We have new breakout rooms with the latest in technology. So I see new groups coming into Rochester that have never been here before, new conventions and expositions and all kinds of things that are gonna fill that Civic Center up."

Mitchell said renovations at Presentation Hall will be completed in August. It will feature new acoustic treatments, better seats and improved lighting.