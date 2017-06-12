Mayo Civic Center's 2016 report shows strong year

A portion of a large tree fell onto a Rochester home during Monday afternoon's thunderstorms. It happened on 8th Avenue Northwest, about half a mile from John Marshall High School. Deanna Schnell said she, her two sons, and a child from her day care were inside the home.More >>
Season 9 of American Ninja Warrior premiered Monday night on NBC. Though that's exciting in itself, what's more exciting is that two Rochester residents made the cut for competition this season. If you saw Roo Yori or Candace Granberg in their work element, you'd never guess they are physical machines. Yori works as an assistant supervisor in a lab at Mayo Clinic, and Granberg is a pediatric neurologist at Mayo Clinic. Put aside their medical careers, and you've got two very fit a...
More than 80 people protested outside Rochester Civic Theatre Monday evening over frustrations with the company's leadership. A group called Friends of the Rochester Civic Theatre organized the demonstration, which began at 5 p.m.
The Mayo Civic Center Commission presented its 2016 annual report before Rochester council members Monday afternoon. According to the report, the Civic Center generated an economic impact of $38,114,968 last year.
The Winona County Sheriff's Department says one man is dead after a boat capsized near Lock and Dam 6 early Sunday evening.
Silver Lake Pool opened for the summer Monday, and kids got the chance to swim before the storms rolled in.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin will consolidate its inpatient services at its Austin location.
More than 4,500 customers are without power Monday afternoon, according to Rochester Public Utilities. RPU tweeted Monday afternoon that at least 4,500 customers were without power.
A man was sent to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound Saturday morning after his friend accidentally shot him with a rifle at a home in northeast Rochester.
A man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping that happened a week ago led a deputy on a high speed pursuit Sunday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted Brent Espenson around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.
