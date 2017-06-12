Silver Lake Pool opens for the summer - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Silver Lake Pool opens for the summer

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Silver Lake Pool opened for the summer Monday, and kids got the chance to swim before the storms rolled in. 

The pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on all other days, weather permitting. 

Adults can enjoy the pool for $5 and kids can swim for $4. 

