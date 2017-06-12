Silver Lake Pool opens for the summer

The Winona County Sheriff's Department says one man is dead after a boat capsized near Lock and Dam 6 early Sunday evening.More >>
Silver Lake Pool opened for the summer Monday, and kids got the chance to swim before the storms rolled in.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin will consolidate its inpatient services at its Austin location.
More than 4,500 customers are without power Monday afternoon, according to Rochester Public Utilities. RPU tweeted Monday afternoon that at least 4,500 customers were without power.
Click here for Watches and Warnings. Stay tuned to KTTC NewsCenter for the latest weather updates.
A man was sent to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound Saturday morning after his friend accidentally shot him with a rifle at a home in northeast Rochester.
A man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping that happened a week ago led a deputy on a high speed pursuit Sunday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted Brent Espenson around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.
A children's clothing retailer will join others closing stores to manage declines in sales. Gymboree announced Monday the company is filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will undergo a restructuring to reduce debt.
A woman was injured after colliding with a semi truck Sunday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kathleen Kasper, 25, from Owatonna, was driving south in her Kia Sorento on County Road 8 near Wanamingo around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Homeowners in Coon Rapids weren't expecting to bring out their snow blowers in June, but a severe storm that tore through the Twin Cities metro area knocked down power lines and trees, and blanketed some areas in hail.
A Rochester teenager is hurt in a chain reaction crash during Friday morning's commute. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 24-year-old Mitchell Shea of Plainview, was driving a Pontiac Torrent northbound on Highway 52 when he slowed for traffic near 19th Street Northwest.
