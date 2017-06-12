Mayo Clinic Health System inpatient services to be consolidated

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin will consolidate its inpatient services at its Austin location.

Mayo Clinic Health System officials made the announcement Monday that staffing shortages, cost of heath care and declining reimbursements for service are driving the decision to consolidate services.

After analyzing the services provided to patients, it was found that outpatient services account for more than 95 percent visits to the Austin and Albert Lea campuses.

Inpatient services like hospitalization for serious illness or injury, ICU, childbirth and major surgeries requiring hospitalization make up fewer than 5 percent of visits.

Those inpatient services will be provided at the Austin campus when the consolidation is complete. By providing such services at one location, Mayo Clinic Health System can limit costs related to equipment and technology.

The transition will take place gradually, as some remodeling will be needed to accommodate the change.