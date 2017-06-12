Storm knocks out power to more than 4,500 RPU customers - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Storm knocks out power to more than 4,500 RPU customers

Posted:
By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

More than 4,500 customers are without power Monday afternoon, according to Rochester Public Utilities. 

RPU tweeted Monday afternoon that at least 4,500 customers were without power. The outage came as heavy rain moved into Rochester.

Crews are working to identify the problem and restore power.

The utility reminds customers to not go near downed power lines, but to report them instead.

To report a power outage or report a downed power line, call 280-9191. 

