Severe thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon and evening - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

radar alert

Severe thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon and evening

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings for several southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa counties Monday afternoon. 

Click here for Watches and Warnings issued in our area.

KTTC Meteorologist Ted Schmidt says storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and into the evening hours, and some may become strong or severe. 

Stay tuned to KTTC NewsCenter for the latest weather updates.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning? Here are classifications according to the National Weather Service:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Severe thunderstorms are possible. Be ready to act if a warning is issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Severe weather has been reported. Warnings indicate imminent danger. Take shelter.

Tornado Watch: Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is near your area.

Tornado Warning: A tornado has been sighted or likely to occur. There is imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter.

Related Links:

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.