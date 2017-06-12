Severe thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon and evening

More than 4,500 customers are without power Monday afternoon, according to Rochester Public Utilities. RPU tweeted Monday afternoon that at least 4,500 customers were without power.

Storm knocks out power to more than 4,500 RPU customers

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings for several southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa counties Monday afternoon.

KTTC Meteorologist Ted Schmidt says storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and into the evening hours, and some may become strong or severe.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning? Here are classifications according to the National Weather Service:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Severe thunderstorms are possible. Be ready to act if a warning is issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Severe weather has been reported. Warnings indicate imminent danger. Take shelter.

Tornado Watch: Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is near your area.

Tornado Warning: A tornado has been sighted or likely to occur. There is imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter.

