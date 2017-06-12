Rochester man critically injured in accidental shooting

A man was sent to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound Saturday morning after his friend accidentally shot him with a rifle at a home in northeast Rochester.

Rochester Police said officers responded to the home at 24 11th Ave. NE around 4 a.m. Saturday where they found man who was shot in the lower abdomen. The victim was conscious, but in critical condition.

Police said three men returned to the home after drinking at bars in downtown Rochester. The homeowner took out an AR-15 rifle to show it to his friends, believing the magazine contained only blank rounds.

There was one live round, and when he pulled the trigger, it struck his friend.

The injured 24-year-old was able to indicate to officers at the scene that it was an accident, but couldn't say much else.

Police said the victim is still at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys, and will likely be there for several more days. He is expected to be O.K.

No names have been released, as police consider potential charges in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities recovered drugs in the home after the incident.

The 24-year-old man who fired the weapon had a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit.