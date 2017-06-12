Man wanted in connection with Rochester kidnapping leads high speed pursuit

A man was sent to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound Saturday morning after his friend accidentally shot him with a rifle at a home in northeast Rochester.More >>
A man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping that happened a week ago led a deputy on a high speed pursuit Sunday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted Brent Espenson around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A children's clothing retailer will join others closing stores to manage declines in sales. Gymboree announced Monday the company is filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will undergo a restructuring to reduce debt.More >>
A woman was injured after colliding with a semi truck Sunday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kathleen Kasper, 25, from Owatonna, was driving south in her Kia Sorento on County Road 8 near Wanamingo around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Homeowners in Coon Rapids weren't expecting to bring out their snow blowers in June, but a severe storm that tore through the Twin Cities metro area knocked down power lines and trees, and blanketed some areas in hail.More >>
Last month was graduation season mainly for college students, but this month it's all about the high school students.More >>
Earlier this week we shared with you the story of a woman who gave birth in her home. She wanted so much to thank the police officer who responded to her family's 911 call.More >>
Thanks to a kind fourth grader, two kindergarten students have new stuffed companions after their giraffe and leopard were stolen from their school's kindergarten zoo project.More >>
The Community Interfaith Dialogue on Islam held a 'Protest Against Hate' on Saturday at the Peace Plaza, as a counter protest to anti-sharia marches planned for the same day in 26 cities across the U.S.More >>
Senator Amy Klobuchar toured the Career and Technical Education Center at RCTC's Heintz building to see steps the school is taking to fill open job positions Friday. The senator is a major proponent for education and job creation in Minnesota, and nationwide.More >>
The Winona County Sheriff's Department says one man is dead after a boat capsized near Lock and Dam 6 early Sunday evening.More >>
A Rochester teenager is hurt in a chain reaction crash during Friday morning's commute. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 24-year-old Mitchell Shea of Plainview, was driving a Pontiac Torrent northbound on Highway 52 when he slowed for traffic near 19th Street Northwest.More >>
Authorities are taking a close look at a potential suspect in connection with three alleged assaults involving female victims outside late at night just days apart.More >>
A man is behind bars, facing assault charges, after a woman used her medical alarm to call for help. Rochester Police said a 49-year-old woman arrived at her northwest Rochester apartment building, and encountered a man, who she knew, in the lobby, who then followed her to her apartment.More >>
Thanks to a kind fourth grader, two kindergarten students have new stuffed companions after their giraffe and leopard were stolen from their school's kindergarten zoo project.More >>
