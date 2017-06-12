Man wanted in connection with Rochester kidnapping leads high speed pursuit

A man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping that happened a week ago led a deputy on a high speed pursuit Sunday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted Brent Espenson around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

Espenson was in one of two parked cars at Westchester Drive and Howard Street NW, and when the deputy pulled up and made eye contact with Espenson, he took off and drove around the deputy.

The sheriff's office said Espenson drove into a ditch along Country Club Road and headed east.

the deputy stopped pursuing Espenson when speeds topped 100 miles per hour.

Espenson's vehicle was later found at 3rd Street and 3rd Place NW in Country Club Manor.

Espenson remains on the loose. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Rochester Police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.