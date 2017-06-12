Owatonna woman injured after colliding with semi truck

A woman was injured after colliding with a semi truck Sunday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kathleen Kasper, 25, from Owatonna, was driving south in her Kia Sorento on County Road 8 near Wanamingo around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

When Kasper attempted to cross Highway 52 onto Highway 57 S, she collided with a semi truck.

Kasper suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys.

The driver of the semi truck, Jeremy Lloyd of Potsville, Iowa, was uninjured.