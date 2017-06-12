Sunday storm dumps hail on Coon Rapids

Homeowners in Coon Rapids weren't expecting to bring out their snow blowers in June, but a severe storm that tore through the Twin Cities metro area knocked down power lines and trees, and blanketed some areas in hail.

The city was pounded with hail so hard, it looked like snow on the ground.

Public Works crews used front end loaders and snow plows to clear several inches of hail from the streets.

The National Weather Service reported 60 mile per hour wind gusts that flipped a pickup and camper, injuring two people.

Crews worked to restore power to 165,000 customers.