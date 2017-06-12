Twins unable to sweep Giants, lose 13-8

The Minnesota Twins used their pitching to carry them on Friday and Saturday, but they were unable to do the same Sunday as starter Nik Hurley gave up four runs, and the pen gave up nine, in a 13-8 loss to the Giants.

San Francisco got its offense going early, scoring two runs in the first inning on productive outs, a sac fly and RBI groundout, giving them a 2-0 lead and matching their total from the first two games against Minnesota.

The Twins were able to bounce back in the second with solo home runs from Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton to tie it at 2-2.

The Giants would score in the fourth to make it 3-2 but the Twins would add three in the top of the fifth, thanks to RBI singles from Robbie Grossman and Eduardo Escobar to take a 5-3 lead.

The Giants would cut the lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth to make it a one-run ball game.

In the seventh and eighth, the Twins bullpen imploded. With Matt Belisle on the mound in the seventh, and Craig Breslow in the eighth, the Giants scored nine runs, with Buster Posey's go-ahead two-run double in the seventh and Austin Slater's two-run triple in the eighth the catalysts in the nine run breakout.

The Twins had a bit of a rally in the ninth, scoring three runs on San Francisco's defensive miscues, but they couldn't close the deficit further, losing 13-8.

Josh Orsich (W, 1-1) was the winning pitcher and Matt Belisle (L, 0-1) got the loss.

Even so, the Twins still have a 1.5 game lead over the Cleveland Indians for first place in the American League Central.

The two wins over the weekend did give the Twins 20 wins on the road for the year, and their 20-9 record on the road is good for second best in all of baseball behind the Houston Astros with a record of 23-8.

The Twins are back at home playing the Seattle Mariners for the second time in the past week, as they start play at Target Field on Monday at 7:10, about an hour after they make the first selection in the 2017 MLB First Player Draft. Adalberto Mejia (1-1) will be pitching for the Twins against Mariners right-hander Yovani Gallardo (2-6).

Player of the Series

Ervin Santana takes home "Player of the Series" honors for the weekend tilt against, the Giants. Not only did he improve to 8-3 with a complete game shutout, but he also had an RBI double Saturday. On the mound, Santana went nine innings, giving up no runs on four hits, while walking one and striking out five. Then at the plate, Ervin Santana came up in the fourth after Jason Castro walked to load the bases. Santana took the first pitch he saw and knocked it just past the sliding Denard Span in the right center field gap to clear bases, and give him his first RBI since August 18, 2014 while a member of the Atlanta Braves.