Honkers win two of three over weekend, sit a game below .500

The Rochester Honkers' offense carried the team to two wins over the weekend, 7-6 on Friday over the La Crosse Loggers and 10-4 on Sunday beating the Bismarck Larks.

On Friday at Mayo Field, the Honkers scored five runs in the first two innings and were able to stave off a late rally from La Crosse. In the first, Zach Zubia came through for the Honkers with an RBI double to make it 1-1, then in the bottom of the second Zubia would come through again, with an RBI single to make it a 5-2 game. The Loggers would fight back, scoring two in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie it, but the Honkers answered with one in the bottom of the sixth and then the difference-maker, a Mike Echavia sac fly to make it 7-5 in an eventual 7-6 victory.

The Honkers played the Loggers again on Saturday, but this time in La Crosse. The Honkers traded zeroes through the first three, then in the fourth, the Honkers scored three of their four runs thanks to a pair of home runs from Jordan Hart and Michael Michalak, but that would be all they could muster against the Loggers pitching. After throwing five shutout innings, the Loggers got to Honkers starter Ryan Thompson in the sixth, touching him for four runs with a pair of home runs of their own. The Honkers tied it up in the seventh, but Kyle Ferderer couldn't hold the tie as Nicholas Kahle's RBI single proved the difference in this 5-4 Honkers' loss.

Sunday the Honkers were able to play despite the morning rain, and put on an offensive show scoring 10 runs in a 10-4 victory. The Honkers got four home runs on the day, one each from Weston Hatten, Jordan Hart, Ethan Ibarra and Griffin Neuer. Then the Honkers got a great five inning relief appearance from Beau O'Hara, as he went five innings, giving up only three hits and one run, while walking four and striking out five.

The Honkers play a second at home against Bismarck Monday night, as they take the field at 7:05 at Mayo Field in Rochester.