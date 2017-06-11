Henrytown Lutheran Church dedicates new building after devastating fire

Henrytown Lutheran Church near Canton held a dedication service on Sunday for its new building, after the original church was destroyed in a fire more than two years ago.

The blaze erupted on April 16, 2015, leveling the church at 36190 County Rd. 18 that had stood since 1878.

“I felt awful. I felt so sad for the community," said current Henrytown Pastor Dean Safe. “These families have been here for generations and generations, and to lose something that’s a touchstone like that, I can’t imagine what that must have been like.”

Construction of the new church building began on May 4, 2016. On Jan. 29, 2017, the congregation had its first worship service inside its new home.

In addition to dozens of parishioners, several former Henrytown pastors and their families attended Sunday's building dedication service, which featured a children's choir and various speakers.

“It’s really exciting and it’s really inspiring. I think that this day of dedication, of coming together -- it’s just a testament to the strength of the community," said Pastor Safe. "They have a real sense of family and community that I haven't really experienced."

The new 6,260-square-foot church features a sanctuary that has permanent seating for about 150 people. An additional 150 can be accommodated in the fellowship hall after the back wall is opened up, said Fay Garness, parish secretary and treasurer. The building also includes a kitchen, handicapped-accessible restrooms, an office and storage areas.

The church has a membership of about 250 parishioners.

“Having experienced what they’ve experienced -- the loss and just realizing what a community is without its walls -- I really appreciate and value that they teach me every day what it means to really care for one another," Pastor Safe said.