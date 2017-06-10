Rochester high school seniors graduate

Last month was graduation season mainly for college students, but this month it's all about the high school students.

Rochester's high schools had their graduation ceremonies Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.

The Century High School graduation ceremony featured commencement addresses from three members of the graduating class, as well as some comments from the superintendent, faculty members and the principal.

Principal Chris Fogarty said Saturday was a great day to be a panther, and that it was his honor to be their principal for the past four years.

He also repeated something he told the graduating class four years ago as freshmen: that they are nicest group of people who take care of each other.