Century High School seniors graduate

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Last month was graduation season mainly for college students, but this month it's all about the high school students.

Century High School had their graduation ceremony today at the Mayo Civic Center.

The ceremony featured commencement addresses from three members of the graduating class.

As well as some comments from the superintendent, faculty members and the principal.

Principal Chris Fogarty said today is a great day to be a panther, and that it was his honor to be their principal for the past four years.

He also repeated something he told the graduating class four years ago as freshmen: that they are nicest group of people who take care of each other.

