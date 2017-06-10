Soldiers Field Pool opens up for the season

To say it was pretty warm out Saturday was an understatement. In fact it was the hottest day in the last 3 years, at 94 degrees.

So it's only natural to cool off by heading to the swimming pool.

People headed to Soldiers field swimming pool today to beat the heat.

And today is their opening day, so far they have more than 150 visitors.

Yesterday they did a last minute "soft opening" just from one to four and had 98 visitors.

What's new this year is a spiral slide and an upgraded kids pool area, with picnic tables.

"It's just a great place, it's great for families, there's something for everybody. We have the splash pad for the little ones, we got a little bit of some new equipment for the little kids, just some picnic tables and water tables to kinda have something for the little kids to do," Autumn Kappes, Rochester Swim Club Orcas CEO, said. "And then both slides are working, we have a drop slide and a spiral slide for the bigger kids."

Their weekend hours are noon until 8 p.m.