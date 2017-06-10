Community Interfaith Dialogue on Islam has peaceful counter protest to anti-sharia protests happening across the nation

The Community Interfaith Dialogue on Islam held a 'Protest Against Hate' on Saturday at the Peace Plaza, as a counter protest to anti-sharia marches planned for the same day in 26 cities across the U.S.

CIDI says the gathering created an opportunity to get to know people from different walks of life and celebrate community-building efforts in Rochester.

The gathering was conversation based; a lot of people were there chatting with each other and holding signs that said "Have a 'Blessed Ramadan,'" "Peace Be Upon You," and a sign in Arabic that says: 'All are welcome here.'

CIDI Founder Regina Mustafa said those protesters are marching against something they don't understand.

"If they're so against sharia law, that means they're against me giving charity, they're against me praying, they're against me dealing justly in financial transactions, they're against me dividing and distributing inheritance, they're against me taking care of the orphaned, and they're against me fasting during the month of Ramadan," said Mustafa.

Mustafa said people have told her that sharia law is trying to overthrow the U.S. government, but she said no major Islamic organization has called for sharia law to supersede the U.S. Government.

She asked, in her speech, if they ever thought about asking a Muslim what sharia law is.

She also said the fact that the march is taking place during the month of Ramadan is 'no doubt intentional,' and 'adds insult to injury.'



