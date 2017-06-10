OBGYN says the birthing process is "impossible to predict"

Earlier this week we shared with you the story of a woman who gave birth in her home, she wanted so much to thank the police officer who responded to her family's 911 call.

It was quite the surprise, and it all turned out well because she went to the hospital but it wasn't time yet, so she was sent home.

The birthing process really is unpredictable, according to Dr. James Hoffmann at Olmsted Medical Center.

Dr. Hoffmann from OMC Women's Health Pavilion, said there are couple of things that need to be determined once an expecting mother comes in. They do a triage to see whether a patient is in labor or having uterine contractions. Dr. Hoffmann said uterine contractions are very common and can come and go throughout the pregnancy.

Labor is when uterine contractions bring about cervical change, and that's what they look for in the triage process: whether it's an early or active labor.

Dr. Hoffmann said they try and anticipate changes in the labor process, but it's not always easy.

"We've learned that we try to do our best in predicting how quickly a labor will proceed. And in general, moms who are firs time moms have longer labors than mothers who have had more than one child," said Dr. Hoffmann But we know for a fact that it's really almost impossible for us to predict how quickly a labor will progress."

He said it is common for parents to come to hospitals, only to find out it isn't time to give birth yet, and that each situation is different.

