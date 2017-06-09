One teenager hurt in early morning accident

A Rochester teenager is hurt in a chain reaction crash during Friday morning's commute.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 24-year-old Mitchell Shea of Plainview, was driving a Pontiac Torrent northbound on Highway 52 when he slowed for traffic near 19th Street Northwest.

The driver of a Volvo rear-ended the Pontiac, and was also hit by a Chevy Traverse, driven by 43-year-old Dunisha Messmer of Rochester.

The state patrol reports the Volvo's driver, a 17-year-old Jacob Edholm of Rochester, went to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other drivers did not sustain injuries.