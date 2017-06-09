Fourth grader replaces stolen stuffed animals for kindergarten students

Thanks to a kind fourth grader, two kindergarten students have new stuffed companions after their giraffe and leopard were stolen from their school's kindergarten zoo project.

Tyler Bergler bought the toys using his own money.

The stuffed animals were stolen four weeks ago from Jefferson STEM school's kindergarten zoo.

Bergler had been asking constantly if they were found, and when they weren't, he looked at pictures of students with their animals that were hanging in the hall and went online to find animals that closely resembled the two stolen ones.

He asked his teacher how someone could steal from a kindergartner.

"The kindergartners were pretty sad about it, and I asked the teachers everyday if the stuffed animals were replaced and every day they said no. So I went online and got two new stuffed animals and bought them for the kindergartners so they could feel better," said Bergler.

Bergler's teacher says he only knew one of the students because they were reading buddies, but he had no idea who the other child was.

His teacher says he did this because he is a sweet and caring child.