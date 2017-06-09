Forth grader bought stuffed animals for kindergarteners after theirs were stolen

Two kindergarten students had their stuffed animals stolen from their school's kindergarten zoo project, a giraffe and a leopard.

But thanks to a kind forth grader, they have new stuffed animals. Tyler Bergler bought the toys using his own money.

The stuffed animals were stolen four weeks ago from Jefferson STEM school's kindergarten zoo.

Bergler had been asking constantly if they were found. He looked at pictures of students with their animals that were hanging in the hall then he went online and looked for animals that closely resembled the two stolen ones.

He asked his teacher how someone could steal from a kindergartener.

"The kindergarteners were pretty sad about it, and I asked the teachers everyday if the stuffed animals were replaced and every day they said no. So I went online and got two new stuffed animals and bought them for the kindergarteners so they could feel better," said Bergler.

Bergler's teacher says he only knew one of the students because they were reading buddies, but he had no idea who the other child was.

His teacher says he did this because he is a sweet and caring child.