Rochester Police show off new drone for use in finding lost people

Say hello to the most recent member of the Rochester Police Department.

"This is a Lockheed-Martin Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, it's called the Indigo," Officer Terry Pretzloff, one of the RPD pilots, said.

The UAV has two attachments, a Camera and a Radio Frequency Receiver.

The receiver is used to track people with a Project Lifesaver transmitter.

Project Lifesaver helps locate people with decreased mental capabilities that have a tendency to get lost.

"With this Aerial Vehicle we can fly that, and get a direction of travel where they went to," Pretzloff said. "Which kind of saves the people on the ground with the hand-held transmitters some time so we can locate them more quickly."

The other is a camera that can asses dangerous situations.

The drone is quite loud so, its not useful for sneaking up on people

"People might think that we're going to be spying on them and stuff, that's not the case," Pretzloff said."It's strictly to be used for tactical deployments."

The drone was designed with safety in mind to ensure no one gets hurt while its in the air.

"So if anything happens to the operator, or there's any issues with the communication, or loss of GPS, it will automatically trigger an emergency response to go to the last known location," Officer Rey Cabana, another pilot, said.

RPD currently has three pilots qualified to fly it and a long chain of command to get clearance to send it up.

"More life or death type situations," Pretzloff said when asked if it would be used in emergencies.

However RPD likens it to another member of its arsenal.

"It's kind of like a police dog, how often do the police dogs get called out," Pretzloff said. "Some days a lot some days you may not use them at all."

Now this Drone was originally developed for use in Iraq, but RPD wants to make sure everyone knows, there is no intention to arm it, nor would it be capable of using any weapons.

At the end of the day, the goal is to save lives