Senator Klobuchar tours CTECH building at RCTC, sees steps school is taking to fill open jobs

A man is behind bars, facing assault charges, after a woman used her medical alarm to call for help. Rochester Police said a 49-year-old woman arrived at her northwest Rochester apartment building, and encountered a man, who she knew, in the lobby, who then followed her to her apartment.More >>
Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the Young Family Organic Acres, many not knowing how a dairy farm operates.More >>
A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city. Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.More >>
As child care shortages make headlines all across the region, the Eyota City Council is hosting a public hearing Thursday night on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a new day care center in town. The city of Eyota has one childcare center, the Eyota Kids Korner. The proposed "Little Eagles Child Care Center" would provide roughly 80 childcare openings to the town with 15 full time workers one fully operational.More >>
The outside of a Kasson garage caught fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the fire at 101 4th Avenue Northwest around 2:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames coming from the outside of the garage on the wall between the garage and house.More >>
Authorities are taking a close look at a potential suspect in connection with three alleged assaults involving female victims outside late at night just days apart.More >>
