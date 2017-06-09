Police investigating person of interest in Rochester assaults

Authorities are taking a close look at a potential suspect in connection with three alleged assaults involving female victims outside late at night just days apart.

Rochester Police describe the suspect as a transient man who recently came to the Rochester community.

Police said the victims of the attacks have not been able to identify the person's image in a photo lineup, but described him as a "significant person of interest."

Capt. John Sherwin said officers need physical evidence before making any arrests. The man willingly provided a DNA sample, which will be used in the investigation.

The most recent reported attack happened Tuesday around 11:15 p.m., when a 16-year-old girl told police she was jogging in the area of ElmCroft Park off of Elmview Place SW.

A man dressed in black ran toward the teen and grabbed her shoulders, pulling her toward him. The girl punched her attacker in the chest and was able to run away.

Police continue to ask people to be cautious when out alone late at night.