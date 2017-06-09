Police investigating person of interest in Rochester assaults - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police investigating person of interest in Rochester assaults

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities are taking a close look at a potential suspect in connection with three alleged assaults involving female victims outside late at night just days apart.

Rochester Police describe the suspect as a transient man who recently came to the Rochester community.

Police said the victims of the attacks have not been able to identify the person's image in a photo lineup, but described him as a "significant person of interest." 

Capt. John Sherwin said officers need physical evidence before making any arrests. The man willingly provided a DNA sample, which will be used in the investigation.

The most recent reported attack happened Tuesday around 11:15 p.m., when a 16-year-old girl told police she was jogging in the area of ElmCroft Park off of Elmview Place SW.

A man dressed in black ran toward the teen and grabbed her shoulders, pulling her toward him. The girl punched her attacker in the chest and was able to run away.

Police continue to ask people to be cautious when out alone late at night.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Medical alarm alerts authorities to Rochester assault

    Medical alarm alerts authorities to Rochester assault

    Joseph ColonJoseph Colon

    A man is behind bars, facing assault charges, after a woman used her medical alarm to call for help. Rochester Police said a 49-year-old woman arrived at her northwest Rochester apartment building, and encountered a man, who she knew, in the lobby, who then followed her to her apartment.  

    More >>

    A man is behind bars, facing assault charges, after a woman used her medical alarm to call for help. Rochester Police said a 49-year-old woman arrived at her northwest Rochester apartment building, and encountered a man, who she knew, in the lobby, who then followed her to her apartment.  

    More >>

  • Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office continues search for man connected in kidnapping, assault

    Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office continues search for man connected in kidnapping, assault

    Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.  

    More >>

    Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.  

    More >>

  • Family Night on the Farm shows off farm life

    Family Night on the Farm shows off farm life

    Hundreds of people flocked to the Young Family Organic Acres, many not knowing how a dairy farm operates. 

    More >>

    Hundreds of people flocked to the Young Family Organic Acres, many not knowing how a dairy farm operates. 

    More >>

  • Preston woman thanks officer after giving birth at home

    Preston woman thanks officer after giving birth at home

    A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.

    More >>

    A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.

    More >>

  • Teenage girl attacked while jogging in SW Rochester

    Teenage girl attacked while jogging in SW Rochester

    Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city.  Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest.  The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.

    More >>

    Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city.  Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest.  The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.

    More >>

  • Eyota holds public meeting to decide taxpayers should pay for new day care center

    Eyota holds public meeting to decide taxpayers should pay for new day care center

    As child care shortages make headlines all across the region, the Eyota City Council is hosting a public hearing Thursday night on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a new day care center in town.  The city of Eyota has one childcare center, the Eyota Kids Korner. The proposed "Little Eagles Child Care Center" would provide roughly 80 childcare openings to the town with 15 full time workers one fully operational.

    More >>

    As child care shortages make headlines all across the region, the Eyota City Council is hosting a public hearing Thursday night on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a new day care center in town.  The city of Eyota has one childcare center, the Eyota Kids Korner. The proposed "Little Eagles Child Care Center" would provide roughly 80 childcare openings to the town with 15 full time workers one fully operational.

    More >>

  • Kasson garage fire extinguished quickly

    Kasson garage fire extinguished quickly

    The outside of a Kasson garage caught fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the fire at 101 4th Avenue Northwest around 2:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames coming from the outside of the garage on the wall between the garage and house.

    More >>

    The outside of a Kasson garage caught fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the fire at 101 4th Avenue Northwest around 2:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames coming from the outside of the garage on the wall between the garage and house.

    More >>

  • Eyota man kidnapped, tied up, beaten by two men

    Eyota man kidnapped, tied up, beaten by two men

    Man was assaulted at 7415 North Broadway, Lot #29Man was assaulted at 7415 North Broadway, Lot #29

    An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester.  Sheriff's investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another man wanted in the attack.  Capt. Scott Behrns said the 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after the job interview was completed, and was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up and punched and kicked by two men.

    More >>

    An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.