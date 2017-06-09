Statewide fishing weekend encourages the next generation of anglers

This weekend will be a good one to pack the sunscreen and water bottle and get outdoors for Take a Kid Fishing Weekend.

Anglers in Minnesota can fish without a license if they have a kid 15 years old or younger by their side.

The Department of Natural Resources says the overall percentage of people who fish is declining due to a smaller percentage of anglers in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Saturday is also National Get Outdoors Day, so all 75 Minnesota State Parks will have free entrance, and many, including Whitewater State Park, will host family friendly activities.