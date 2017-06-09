Triton seniors showcase capstone projects

Sixty Triton High School seniors have been working hard on projects for the past six months to a year as one final hurdle before graduation.

The "senior boards" are a sort of capstone project for the students' school careers.

Many of the seniors chose a topic they were passionate about or wanted to learn more about. Projects ranged from constructing an ice house to creating some sort of art.

Morgan Franko used her project to learn more about the importance of art in society. She said she thinks everyone benefited from their experiences.

"This program is really great," she said. "It is a challenge, but it's real life experiences that will help students in the future. i know everyone has learned a lot and all of us have become experts in our area that we studied."

Students were tasked with writing a paper and presenting their findings before a panel of judges.

While the students need a passing grade in order to graduate, the school gives students the opportunity to fix any mistakes and try again.