Medical alarm alerts authorities to Rochester assault

A man is behind bars, facing assault charges, after a woman used her medical alarm to call for help.

Rochester Police said a 49-year-old woman arrived at her northwest Rochester apartment building around 12 a.m. Friday after walking home from a movie, and encountered a man, who she knew, in the lobby, who then followed her to her apartment.

The man allegedly assaulted the woman repeatedly.

Neighbors in the apartment building who saw the man, remembered that officers had been looking for him at the building the day before on a welfare check, and called police to ask if officers were still looking for him.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the apartment's door, and although they heard muffled voices, no one answered, so they left.

Shortly after, Gold Cross responded to the apartment when the woman used her medical alarm to call for help.

Medical personnel found the woman strangled, bloody and held against her will. She was taken to Mayo Clinic - St. Marys for treatment.

Police arrested the man, Joseph Colon, 55. He faces charges of 1st degree burglary, domestic assault - strangulation, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and 3rd degree assault.