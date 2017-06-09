Dedication ceremony to celebrate rebuilding of Henrytown Lutheran Church

Sixty Triton High School seniors have been working hard on projects for the past six months to a year as one final hurdle before graduation.More >>
A man is behind bars, facing assault charges, after a woman used her medical alarm to call for help. Rochester Police said a 49-year-old woman arrived at her northwest Rochester apartment building, and encountered a man, who she knew, in the lobby, who then followed her to her apartment.More >>
Sunday will be a memorable day in the 140 year history of Henrytown Lutheran Church near Canton. The historic church, which was built in 1878, was destroyed in an overnight fire in April, 2015.More >>
There are accusations and counter accusations after former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey admitted to leaking some of his personal memos.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the Young Family Organic Acres, many not knowing how a dairy farm operates.More >>
As child care shortages make headlines all across the region, the Eyota City Council is hosting a public hearing Thursday night on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a new day care center in town. The city of Eyota has one childcare center, the Eyota Kids Korner. The proposed "Little Eagles Child Care Center" would provide roughly 80 childcare openings to the town with 15 full time workers one fully operational.More >>
Rochester Public School students have been working hard and learning all year long, and on Thursday they were rewarded for all of their efforts: Summer vacation has finally come! Photographer Chuck Sibley and I made our rounds to three different schools on Thursday (Gage Elementary, John Adams Middle School, and Mayo High School), just in time to see the kids run out the doors into their summer vacations! Just as the seasons come and go, so does the school year. "I like the br...More >>
The outside of a Kasson garage caught fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the fire at 101 4th Avenue Northwest around 2:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames coming from the outside of the garage on the wall between the garage and house.More >>
Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.More >>
Monday, a celebration at Rochester International Airport as the United Airlines flight landed to a water cannon salute.More >>
Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the Young Family Organic Acres, many not knowing how a dairy farm operates.More >>
A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city. Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.More >>
As child care shortages make headlines all across the region, the Eyota City Council is hosting a public hearing Thursday night on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a new day care center in town. The city of Eyota has one childcare center, the Eyota Kids Korner. The proposed "Little Eagles Child Care Center" would provide roughly 80 childcare openings to the town with 15 full time workers one fully operational.More >>
The outside of a Kasson garage caught fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the fire at 101 4th Avenue Northwest around 2:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames coming from the outside of the garage on the wall between the garage and house.More >>
A 4-month-old girl being treated at Mayo Clinic is in urgent need of a heart transplant. Charlotte McChesney was born in February and was diagnosed with Noonan syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by abnormal development in various parts of the body.More >>
An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester. Sheriff's investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another man wanted in the attack. Capt. Scott Behrns said the 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after the job interview was completed, and was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up and punched and kicked by two men.More >>
