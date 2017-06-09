Dedication ceremony to celebrate rebuilding of Henrytown Lutheran Church

Sunday will be a memorable day in the 140 year history of Henrytown Lutheran Church near Canton.

The historic church, which was built in 1878, was destroyed in an overnight fire in April, 2015. A newly rebuilt church welcomed parishioners in January.

This weekend, a dedication ceremony will be held for the new church building as it continues the rich tradition of faith.

Several former pastors and families will attend the ceremony Sunday at 2 p.m. after services.

Everyone in the community is invited to celebrate the new building.