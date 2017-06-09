Accusations follow Comey testimony

(NBC/KTTC) - There are accusations and counter accusations after former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey admitted to leaking some of his personal memos. He also said he did want FBI investigators looking into the Russia probe to know the president asked him to "lift the cloud" of the investigation.

The former FBI director did not make a determination on obstruction of justice, however, he outlined nine uncomfortable contacts with President Donald Trump.

Under oath, former FBI Director James Comey explained why he took detailed notes after conversations with the president.

"I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting," said Comey.

Comey admitted he asked a friend to leak one of his memos to add more independence to the investigation.

"I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel," said Comey.

Comey outlined how the president asked him to "lift the cloud" of the Russia investigation and make a loyalty pledge to him.

The president's personal attorney said the former FBI director confirmed the president was not a target of the Russia probe and countered Comey's accusations.

"The President never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone," said Marc Kasowitz, President Trump's lawyer.

"The President is new at this, he is new to government, and so he probably wasn't steeped in the long running protocols," said House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

"It's pretty clear that there was an attempt by the President to manipulate the Director of the FBI," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Cal.), a Senate Intelligence Committee member.

President Trump has not yet commented to reporters, but tweeted Friday morning, calling Comey a "leaker."

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Meanwhile, the investigations into Russian meddling in the election, as well as contacts with the Russians is far from over.

NBC News has learned that Jared Kushner will meet with senators behind closed doors sometime in the middle of the month as part of their investigation.