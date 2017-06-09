Accusations follow Comey testimony - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Accusations follow Comey testimony

Posted:

(NBC/KTTC) - There are accusations and counter accusations after former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey admitted to leaking some of his personal memos. He also said he did want FBI investigators looking into the Russia probe to know the president asked him to "lift the cloud" of the investigation. 

The former FBI director did not make a determination on obstruction of justice, however, he outlined nine uncomfortable contacts with President Donald Trump.

Under oath, former FBI Director James Comey explained why he took detailed notes after conversations with the president.

"I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting," said Comey.

Comey admitted he asked a friend to leak one of his memos to add more independence to the investigation. 

"I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel," said Comey.

Comey outlined how the president asked him to "lift the cloud" of the Russia investigation and make a loyalty pledge to him. 

The president's personal attorney said the former FBI director confirmed the president was not a target of the Russia probe and countered Comey's accusations. 

"The President never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone," said Marc Kasowitz, President Trump's lawyer. 

"The President is new at this, he is new to government, and so he probably wasn't steeped in the long running protocols," said House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.). 

"It's pretty clear that there was an attempt by the President to manipulate the Director of the FBI," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Cal.), a Senate Intelligence Committee member.

President Trump has not yet commented to reporters, but tweeted Friday morning, calling Comey a "leaker."

Meanwhile, the investigations into Russian meddling in the election, as well as contacts with the Russians is far from over. 

NBC News has learned that Jared Kushner will meet with senators behind closed doors sometime in the middle of the month as part of their investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office continues search for man connected in kidnapping, assault

    Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office continues search for man connected in kidnapping, assault

    Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.  

    More >>

    Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.  

    More >>

  • Family Night on the Farm shows off farm life

    Family Night on the Farm shows off farm life

    Hundreds of people flocked to the Young Family Organic Acres, many not knowing how a dairy farm operates. 

    More >>

    Hundreds of people flocked to the Young Family Organic Acres, many not knowing how a dairy farm operates. 

    More >>

  • Preston woman thanks officer after giving birth at home

    Preston woman thanks officer after giving birth at home

    A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.

    More >>

    A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.

    More >>

  • Teenage girl attacked while jogging in SW Rochester

    Teenage girl attacked while jogging in SW Rochester

    Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city.  Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest.  The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.

    More >>

    Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city.  Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest.  The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.

    More >>

  • Eyota holds public meeting to decide taxpayers should pay for new day care center

    Eyota holds public meeting to decide taxpayers should pay for new day care center

    As child care shortages make headlines all across the region, the Eyota City Council is hosting a public hearing Thursday night on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a new day care center in town.  The city of Eyota has one childcare center, the Eyota Kids Korner. The proposed "Little Eagles Child Care Center" would provide roughly 80 childcare openings to the town with 15 full time workers one fully operational.

    More >>

    As child care shortages make headlines all across the region, the Eyota City Council is hosting a public hearing Thursday night on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a new day care center in town.  The city of Eyota has one childcare center, the Eyota Kids Korner. The proposed "Little Eagles Child Care Center" would provide roughly 80 childcare openings to the town with 15 full time workers one fully operational.

    More >>

  • Kasson garage fire extinguished quickly

    Kasson garage fire extinguished quickly

    The outside of a Kasson garage caught fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the fire at 101 4th Avenue Northwest around 2:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames coming from the outside of the garage on the wall between the garage and house.

    More >>

    The outside of a Kasson garage caught fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the fire at 101 4th Avenue Northwest around 2:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames coming from the outside of the garage on the wall between the garage and house.

    More >>

  • Heart transplant needed for baby girl: 'It's hard to watch her be like this'

    Heart transplant needed for baby girl: 'It's hard to watch her be like this'

    Baby Charlotte at Saint MarysBaby Charlotte at Saint Marys

    A 4-month-old girl being treated at Mayo Clinic is in urgent need of a heart transplant. Charlotte McChesney was born in February and was diagnosed with Noonan syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by abnormal development in various parts of the body.

    More >>

    A 4-month-old girl being treated at Mayo Clinic is in urgent need of a heart transplant. Charlotte McChesney was born in February and was diagnosed with Noonan syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by abnormal development in various parts of the body.

    More >>

  • Eyota man kidnapped, tied up, beaten by two men

    Eyota man kidnapped, tied up, beaten by two men

    Man was assaulted at 7415 North Broadway, Lot #29Man was assaulted at 7415 North Broadway, Lot #29

    An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester.  Sheriff's investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another man wanted in the attack.  Capt. Scott Behrns said the 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after the job interview was completed, and was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up and punched and kicked by two men.

    More >>

    An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.