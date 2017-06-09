Honkers grab victory at home thanks to six-run 5th

The Rochester Honkers used a six-run 5th to take home a win at home in a 7-4 victory over Eau Claire.

Eddie Mathis was on the mound for the Honkers Thursday and went six innings, allowing only one run on six hits, while striking out eight.

The one run against Mathis came in the 4th, when Tyrus Green scored on Robby Campillo's RBI single to give the Express a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Honkers offense got going against Eau Claire starter Riley Johnson (L, 0-1).

The Honkers scored their first run on Zach Zubia's RBI single, then Weston Hatten came up and drove in Zubia and Johnathan Fleek with a two-run double to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Two batters later, Ethan Ibarra reached on an infield single allowing Hatten to score.

Following Ibarra, Rees Rua and Mike Echavia each reached on bases loaded walks to drive in the fifth and sixth runs of the inning to make it a 601 game.

In the seventh, the Express fought back getting three runs off of Honkers reliever Spencer Johnson, but they could not muster anymore as the Honkers took a 7-4 victory.

Garrett Cobb got the save for his perfect ninth, his first of the season.

The Honkers are back in action Friday night as they host the La Crosse Loggers at 7:05 at Mayo Field.