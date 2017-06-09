Twins win 2-1, avoid sweep

The Minnesota Twins used a big fly and were helped by two errors on one play Thursday night in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners to avoid the sweep of their series.

The two teams traded zeroes for three innings and then in the fourth Jason Castro took an 0-1 pitch from Christian Bergman (L, 3-3) over the right centerfield wall to put the Twins up 1-0.

In the top of the fifth the Twins would add one more. Joe Mauer grounded a ball towards Mariner's second baseman Robinson Cano who charged the ball and booted it allowing Mauer to reach base. Ehire Adrianza rounded too far off of third, leading to Cano throwing the ball over to third, after booting the grounder, and he threw it away allowing Adrianza to score to give the Twins the 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Mariners got one back on Ben Gamel's sac fly to center to score Jarrod Dyson, but that would be it off of Kyle Gibson (W, 3-4).

Gibson was fantastic in this start, going six innings allowing only the one run on five hits while striking out four.

The Mariners threatened in the bottom of the eight with two on and one out with Mike Zunino, Wednesday's hero, at the plate. Zunino crushed a line right back to Twins reliever Taylor Rogers, who snagged it and picks off, you guessed it, Cano at second to end the inning, and get the Twins out of the jam.

In the ninth, Brandon Kintzler struck out two of the three batters he faced, including Boog Powell, to end the game on a 1-2 pitch in the dirt for the strikeout, giving Kintzler his 16th save of the year.

The Twins wrap up the road trip in San Francisco with the first of a three-game set at 9:15 Friday with Ervin Santana (7-3) on the mound against left-hander Matt Moore (2-6).