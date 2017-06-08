Family Night on the Farm shows off farm life

Hundreds of people flocked to the Young Family Organic Acres, many not knowing how a dairy farm operates.

"A lot of people don't grow up on a farm anymore, don't live on a farm and they're more distant generations to farming," Katie Brown, an organizer, said. "So we want to bring that opportunity for the people and the public to come out to an operating farm and see what it's all about."

Area farmers enjoyed this opportunity to emphasize how important the work they do is.

Jill Dahl's family grows corn and soybeans.

"The farming economy is really the basis for the economy of the area and so it's really important for people to get out and learn about where their food comes from and who's providing that for them," Dahl said.

However it's that economy that is leaving many struggling.

"This is a challenging time for most of the farming community but we're looking for good weather this summer to help get some good crops and have a good year," Dahl said.

According to the U-S-D-A, corn in Minnesota was at $3.35 a bushel in May, down 15 cents from last year.

Dahl's says her family isn't currently struggling but knows others who are.

Dairy farmers are also no stranger to low milk prices.

"Cows are going to eat the same amount, they're going to need the same care whether commodity prices are high or low," Josie Peters, a dairy farmer, said. "So, it's definitely the family that takes the hit."

But the night was to have fun and educate non-farmers, not worry about the market.

Farmers say it's good to take your mind off the bad, and just share their expertise, the good.

"This event just gives the general public a good feeling of what happens in our day to day life," Peters said.