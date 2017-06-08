Kasson garage fire extinguished quickly - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Kasson garage fire extinguished quickly

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -

The outside of a Kasson garage caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 101 4th Avenue Northwest around 2:15 p.m.

They arrived to find flames coming from the outside of the garage on the wall between the garage and house.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

Only a dog was home at the time of the fire and is safe.

Fire crews on scene say the family will be able to stay in the home.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

