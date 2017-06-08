Eyota holds public meeting to decide taxpayers should pay for new day care center

As child care shortages make headlines all across the region, the Eyota City Council is hosting a public hearing Thursday night on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a new day care center in town.

Eyota has one childcare center, the Eyota Kids Korner. The proposed "Little Eagles Child Care Center" would provide roughly 80 childcare openings to the town with 15 full time workers one fully operational.

The town has donated an acre of land for the building of the center. Developers are seeking to re-allocate funds, or Tax Increment Financing, from the city to help with costs. They say TIF encourages development and brings new jobs.

In order for the Tax Increment Financing to happen, a developer brings the city a plan for a possible new project. Once the day care is complete, the city would loan a designated amount of future tax base to the developer.

The day care would create new taxes, and those taxes are used to pay the city back for the loan.

