Inaugural United Airlines flight lands at RST

Monday, a celebration at Rochester International Airport as the first United Airlines flight landed to a water cannon salute. The flight originated at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The airport fire trucks provided the special greeting at the RST main terminal.

United now joins American Airlines and Delta as the third major carrier providing service in Rochester.

Monday's inaugural flight was the first of three daily flights between the United hub and Rochester.

Flights depart RST for O'Hare at 5:35 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:03 p.m.

Flights from Chicago land in Rochester at 10:38 am., 1:33 p.m. and 10:48 p.m.

In celebration of the new options this provides for travel to and from the Med City, a crowd was there for a ribbon cutting.



