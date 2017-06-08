Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office continues search for man connected - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office continues search for man connected in kidnapping, assault

Posted:
By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester. 

The Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office released the mugshot of 32-year-old Brent Espenson Wednesday, asking anyone with information on where he might be to contact law enforcement. 

He has an active arrest warrant for a 3rd degree controlled substance charge in Morrison County, Minn.

That was issued May 11 of this year. 

Espenson may be driving a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with Minnesota license plate 175PDV. 

Espenson is one of two suspects involved in an alleged kidnapping and assault that sent an Eyota man to the hospital.

Capt. Scott Behrns said The 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after a job interview Monday evening.

 He was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up with duct tape and then punched and kicked by two men.

"They had a Masterlock in a sock and wailed on him," said Behrns.  "It continued throughout the night until he was dropped off at the store (Casey's) on 18th Avenue Northwest about 3:15 or 3:30 a.m."

The Eyota man was taken to the Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys Emergency Room for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies arrested Jamie Buck, 34, about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home.  Behrns said they are searching for the primary suspect who he identified as Brent Espenson.

Anyone with information on where he might be should use Crime Stoppers or call the Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office at (507) 328-6800. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office continues search for man connected in kidnapping, assault

    Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office continues search for man connected in kidnapping, assault

    Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.  

    More >>

    Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.  

    More >>

  • Preston woman thanks officer after giving birth at home

    Preston woman thanks officer after giving birth at home

    A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.

    More >>

    A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.

    More >>

  • Throwback Thursday: class of '39 graduates at Rochester High School

    Throwback Thursday: class of '39 graduates at Rochester High School

    For thousands of high school seniors across the US, early June means only one thing: graduation.  This rite of passage was as important generations ago as it is today.  

    More >>

    For thousands of high school seniors across the US, early June means only one thing: graduation.  This rite of passage was as important generations ago as it is today.  

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Preston woman thanks officer after giving birth at home

    Preston woman thanks officer after giving birth at home

    A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.

    More >>

    A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated. But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.

    More >>

  • Teenage girl attacked while jogging in SW Rochester

    Teenage girl attacked while jogging in SW Rochester

    Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city.  Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest.  The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.

    More >>

    Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city.  Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest.  The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.

    More >>

  • Eyota man kidnapped, tied up, beaten by two men

    Eyota man kidnapped, tied up, beaten by two men

    Man was assaulted at 7415 North Broadway, Lot #29Man was assaulted at 7415 North Broadway, Lot #29

    An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester.  Sheriff's investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another man wanted in the attack.  Capt. Scott Behrns said the 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after the job interview was completed, and was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up and punched and kicked by two men.

    More >>

    An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester. 

    More >>

  • Fire breaks out in Red Wing incinerator

    A four alarm fire breaks out in Red Wing Tuesday evening damaging an incinerator. Firefighters have been battling the blaze since around 7:45 p.m., and called in extra assistance from around the region.

    More >>

    A four alarm fire breaks out in Red Wing Tuesday evening damaging an incinerator. Firefighters have been battling the blaze since around 7:45 p.m., and called in extra assistance from around the region.

    More >>

  • Heart transplant needed for baby girl: 'It's hard to watch her be like this'

    Heart transplant needed for baby girl: 'It's hard to watch her be like this'

    Baby Charlotte at Saint MarysBaby Charlotte at Saint Marys

    A 4-month-old girl being treated at Mayo Clinic is in urgent need of a heart transplant. Charlotte McChesney was born in February and was diagnosed with Noonan syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by abnormal development in various parts of the body.

    More >>

    A 4-month-old girl being treated at Mayo Clinic is in urgent need of a heart transplant. Charlotte McChesney was born in February and was diagnosed with Noonan syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by abnormal development in various parts of the body.

    More >>

  • Berne Wood Fire Pizza kicks off 6th year of festivities

    Berne Wood Fire Pizza kicks off 6th year of festivities

    While the band may have been playing the blues, everyone was in high spirits.  Berne Wood-Fire Pizza has been bringing people out for years.

    More >>

    While the band may have been playing the blues, everyone was in high spirits.  Berne Wood-Fire Pizza has been bringing people out for years.

    More >>

  • New hybrid game offers Rochester team-building, fitness, and fun

    New hybrid game offers Rochester team-building, fitness, and fun

    What do you get when you mix archery with dodgeball? Aside from a whole lot of fun, you also get the latest game craze to hit Rochester, Archery Addiction. "You always want to keep moving," said Clarissa Davis, a manager at Archery Addiction. The indoor arena just opened on May 6th, but given the nice weather, a 3000 square foot outdoor arena is soon to be open. "The object of this one is to get all of the targets out on the field there, and avoid getting hit,"...

    More >>

    What do you get when you mix archery with dodgeball? Aside from a whole lot of fun, you also get the latest game craze to hit Rochester, Archery Addiction. "You always want to keep moving," said Clarissa Davis, a manager at Archery Addiction. The indoor arena just opened on May 6th, but given the nice weather, a 3000 square foot outdoor arena is soon to be open. "The object of this one is to get all of the targets out on the field there, and avoid getting hit,"...

    More >>

  • Goodhue couple with "sex room" free on bond after court appearance

    Goodhue couple with "sex room" free on bond after court appearance

    Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School. 

    More >>

    Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.