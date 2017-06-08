Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office continues search for man connected in kidnapping, assault

Authorities are still searching for a man in connection to a kidnapping and assault Monday night near Rochester.

The Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office released the mugshot of 32-year-old Brent Espenson Wednesday, asking anyone with information on where he might be to contact law enforcement.

He has an active arrest warrant for a 3rd degree controlled substance charge in Morrison County, Minn.

That was issued May 11 of this year.

Espenson may be driving a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with Minnesota license plate 175PDV.

Espenson is one of two suspects involved in an alleged kidnapping and assault that sent an Eyota man to the hospital.

Capt. Scott Behrns said The 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after a job interview Monday evening.

He was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up with duct tape and then punched and kicked by two men.

"They had a Masterlock in a sock and wailed on him," said Behrns. "It continued throughout the night until he was dropped off at the store (Casey's) on 18th Avenue Northwest about 3:15 or 3:30 a.m."

The Eyota man was taken to the Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys Emergency Room for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies arrested Jamie Buck, 34, about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home. Behrns said they are searching for the primary suspect who he identified as Brent Espenson.

Anyone with information on where he might be should use Crime Stoppers or call the Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office at (507) 328-6800.