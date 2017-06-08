Throwback Thursday: class of '39 graduates at Rochester High School

For thousands of high school seniors across the US, early June means only one thing: graduation.

This rite of passage was as important generations ago as it is today.

The crowd that came out to the Mayo Civic Auditorium on June 8, 1939, to watch the graduation program for about 300 Rochester High School seniors, is proof of that.

So, when the hundreds of grads march this weekend from any of Rochester's current three high schools, they're following in the footsteps of thousands of kids before them.

This photo is from the archives at the History Center of Olmsted County.



