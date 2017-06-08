Twins unable to hold onto three-run lead in walk-off loss to Seattle

A Mike Zunino walk-off home run off a Brandon Kintzler 2-1 fastball led to the Minnesota Twins 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners, as the Twins pitching gave up four home runs.

The Twins looked to have this game in hand, as Kintzler got two quick ground outs to start the ninth, but after a Ben Gamel single Zunino hit that home run to right center for the win.

Prior to that the Twins had gotten out to a 5-2 lead.

In the third, the Twins got things going as Brian Dozier hit an RBI single to make it 1-0, bu in the bottom half of the inning, Twins starter Adalberto Mejia gave up back-to-back jacks to start the inning, with Zunino and Ruiz both going deep to left field.

The Twins took that 5-2 lead in the fifth however, with Miguel Sano's two-run home run bringing the game to 5-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Mariners threatened after a walk and a hit by pitch, but Mejia was able to hold Seattle to only one run on Tyler Smith's sac fly to make it a 5-3 game.

Kyle Seager made it a one-run game in the sixth, hitting a solo shot off of Tyler Duffey to make it 5-4.

Then came the ninth and the walk-off.

For Mejia, he went five innings, giving up three runs on two hits, while walking three and striking out five. On the other side, Mariners' inning eater Yovani Gallardo worked his way through seven despite giving up five runs, giving way to a bullpen that allowed only one base runner in the final two innings.

Kintzler was dealt his first loss of the season and his third blown save, while Edwin Diaz (W, 2-2) got the win.

Despite their second straight loss the Twins still maintained a one game lead on the Cleveland Indians.

The Twins look to avoid a sweep Thursday, with Kyle Gibson (2-4) facing Christian Bergman at 9:10 at Safeco Field.