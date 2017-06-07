Berne Wood Fire Pizza kicks off 6th year of festivities

While the band may have been playing the blues, everyone was in high spirits.

Berne Wood-Fire Pizza has been bringing people out for years.

"We've been coming here ever since they started and we come every Wednesday if we're here," Russell Finne, there with his family, said.

All the food and music, with a higher purpose.

"Our mission really was a fundraiser for our church that enveloped to something much larger," Angela Organ, an organizer, said.

They've helped many different groups during their time.

"We give to a lot of different food shelves, women's shelters, mental health services," Organ said. "We've done international causes helping to build schools in impoverished areas."

The Zwingli United Church of Christ has been putting this event on for 6 years.

This year they're changing things up hosting two bands a night and adding a new flavor of pizza.

"Well this year they're having a new one, it's called cheeseburger pizza," Finne said. "We're going to try that one."

However people come for more than just the food.

"Well the favorite part here is the friendship you have here," Finne said. "People be coming in and you get to go over and visit them and it's people you haven't seen you know since last summer."

Organizers say the best part comes months after they're done.

"On a personal level, I think each January when we're able to give that money away, that's probably the most rewarding part," Organ said.

And veterans of the festivities offer advice for anyone on the fence.

"Come!" Bonnie Greseth said. "Come early though, cause it gets pretty filled up later."

They'll be holding this every Wednesday at the church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until late August.