Fire breaks out in Red Wing incinerator

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -

A four alarm fire breaks out in Red Wing Tuesday evening, damaging an incinerator.

Sixty-five firefighters have been battling the blaze since around 7:45 p.m., and called in extra assistance from around the region.

The fire is at the site of the Solid Waste facility at 1873 Bench Street in Red Wing.

Authorities request that residents stay away from the scene, as it is still considered an active blaze.

The facility takes burnable waste from Red Wing and surrounding communities in Goodhue and Wabasha counties.

Police say there was no one inside at the time of the fire.

The city also states that refuse and recycling will be picked up at normal times in the area for Thursday, June 8th.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

