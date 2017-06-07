Preston woman gives birth at home after a nurse at Olmsted Medical told her she was not dilated

A woman in Preston had no choice but to give birth in her home, after going to Olmsted Medical center where a nurse told her her cervix was not dilated.

But Kaisha Greer said she was having contractions every five minutes, and her family had to call 911. They say the officer who came to help is their hero.

Greer said the officer did what any officer would do, he made sure she and her newborn, Trey, were okay.

After getting home, her pain had gotten worse. She decided to take a shower before going to the hospital again when her water broke.

"I went into my brother's room, like before thinking I was going to take a shower, and my water broke on his floor," said Greer. "Then I had him call mom and then my mom walked in and the head was crowning."

Three minutes later, little Trey came into the world before the ambulance arrived.

The officer was the first person to arrive, and Greer said if she were to see him she would thank him. "Anything could have gone wrong if he would've never showed up. Like the umbilical cord was kind of around his neck so if he would've never showed up it could've been bad. 'Cause I was in shock and I didn't know what to do," said Greer.

She said her contractions began on Wednesday at 4 a.m., she and her mom were keeping track on her contractions which were five minutes apart. Thursday morning she went to Olmsted Medical Center where a nurse told her she was not dilated, and that she was a new expecting mother who didn't know what was going on. Greer had been going to Olmsted Medical Center for all her appointments and follow ups.

She said she was transported to Rochester Methodist Hospital.

Little Trey is seven pounds, five ounces.