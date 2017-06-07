Preston woman gives birth at home after a nurse at Olmsted Medical told her she was not dilated

Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city. Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night in the southwest part of the city. Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.More >>
An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester. Sheriff's investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another man wanted in the attack. Capt. Scott Behrns said the 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after the job interview was completed, and was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up and punched and kicked by two men.More >>
An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after a job interview Monday afternoon in Rochester. Sheriff's investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another man wanted in the attack. Capt. Scott Behrns said the 28-year-old victim received a ride from one of the suspects after the job interview was completed, and was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up and punched and kicked by two men.More >>
Rochester Police say the driver of a pickup truck that hit a boy on a bicycle Monday evening was not cited. The accident happened at 20th Street Southeast and 9 1/2 Avenue Southeast at about 6:20 p.m. Monday.More >>
Rochester Police say the driver of a pickup truck that hit a boy on a bicycle Monday evening was not cited. The accident happened at 20th Street Southeast and 9 1/2 Avenue Southeast at about 6:20 p.m. Monday.More >>
The Army Corps of Engineers has drafted a new plan to manage dredged material from the Upper Mississippi River. But some are concerned about losing their land, while others worry about the impact to their communities.More >>
The Army Corps of Engineers has drafted a new plan to manage dredged material from the Upper Mississippi River. But some are concerned about losing their land, while others worry about the impact to their communities.More >>
It all started with the dismissal of the Civic Theatre's Executive Director, Gregory Stavrou, for what some say was inappropriate activity.More >>
It all started with the dismissal of the Civic Theatre's Executive Director, Gregory Stavrou, for what some say was inappropriate activity.More >>
Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School.More >>
Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School.More >>
Protecting your pet from rabies is a serious business. That's why Olmsted County Veterinarians partner with Olmsted County Public Health each year to provide pop-up clinics all across the county. Take a look at where you can get your rabies shot Wednesday.More >>
Protecting your pet from rabies is a serious business. That's why Olmsted County Veterinarians partner with Olmsted County Public Health each year to provide pop-up clinics all across the county. Take a look at where you can get your rabies shot Wednesday.More >>
Austin police have a better idea this midday concerning a 'stranger scare' incident at Neveln Elementary School we first brought you Friday.More >>
Austin police have a better idea this midday concerning a 'stranger scare' incident at Neveln Elementary School we first brought you Friday.More >>