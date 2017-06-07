Eyota man kidnapped during "job interview," tied up, beaten by t - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Eyota man kidnapped during "job interview," tied up, beaten by two men

Posted:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

An Eyota man was kidnapped and assaulted after responding for a "job interview" Monday afternoon in Rochester.  Sheriff's investigators arrested one suspect and are searching for another man wanted in the attack.

Capt. Scott Behrns said the 28-year-old victim was taken to 7415 North Broadway to a mobile home at Lot #29 about 5 p.m. Monday where he was tied up with duct tape and then punched and kicked by two men.

"They had a Masterlock in a sock and wailed on him," said Behrns.  "It continued throughout the night until he was dropped off at the store (Casey's) on 18th Avenue Northwest about 3:15 or 3:30 a.m."

The Eyota man was taken to the Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys Emergency Room for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies arrested Jamie Buck, 34, about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home.  Behrns said they are searching for the primary suspect who he identified as Brett Espenson. 

During the investigation of the kidnapping and assault, deputies also arrested two others unrelated to that crime, who just showed up on the scene.  Niccolo Bianchi, 39, and Lacey Brown, 35, were taken into custody on other charges.

