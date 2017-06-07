Teenage girl attacked while jogging in SW Rochester

Rochester police are hunting for a man who attacked a young woman out jogging late Tuesday night near Elmcroft Park in the southwest part of the city.

Capt. John Sherwin said a 16-year-old girl was jogging with earbuds when she was approached by a man on Elmview Place Southwest. The man grabbed her by the shoulders but Capt. Sherwin said she was able to fight him off.

"She punched him in the chest and she took off," said Sherwin. "She last saw him running westbound around a wooded area."

The attacker is described as a white male, older, perhaps in his 50s, with gray stubble, wearing a black beanie-style hat, a black long sleeve shirt and jeans. The teenager said he was slender and about six feet tall.

It is the third attack on women reported to Rochester police within a week. If you have any information that could help investigators solve this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (800) 221-TIPS.