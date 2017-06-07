Twins pitchers blasted by Mariners extra-base hits in 12-3 loss

The Minnesota Twins were able to score three runs off of Mariners starter James Paxton, but couldn't do anything else as their pitchers gave up 12 runs in the first four innings in a 12-3 loss.

The Mariners got their scoring started with the big fly in the first inning, with Robinson Cano hitting a three-run shot to right center off of Twins starter Hector Santiago (L, 4-6) to make it 3-0.

In the third the Mariners scored two more times. After retiring former Twin Danny Valencia on a pop out, Santiago walked Cano and Nelson Cruz to bring up Kyle Seager, who promptly drove in Cano with an RBI double to make it a 4-0 game. Following Seager, Taylor Motter came up and hit a sacrifice fly to score Cruz from third to make it 5-0 and end Hector Santiago's day.

On the day, Santiago went 2.2 innings, allowing three hits, five runs, while walking four and striking out four.

He was relieved by Randy Rosario who struck out Ben Gamel to end the third but that would be the only out he would record.

In the bottom of the fourth, Rosario pitched to five batters, allowing all five to reach base, four by hits and one by a hit by pitch, with the big blow coming off the bat of Valencia who doubled to center with the bases loaded, clearing the bases, and making it an 8-2 game.

After Cano singled, Rosario was relieved by Alex Wimmers, who quickly allowed another run to cross the plate when Nelson Cruz singled to left, scoring Valencia to make it 9-2.

The Mariners' offense wasn't finished. Following Cruz, Seager came to the plate and cleared the bases with a three-run shot to right, to make it 12-2.

Wimmers retired the next three batters he faced, striking out two to stop the bleeding.

The Twins would add one more in the fifth, on Joe Mauer's RBI single but that would be it for the day as the Twins only other runs came in the top of the fourth thanks to Brian Dozier's solo home run and Max Kepler's RBI force out.

In the ninth, Chris Gimenez, the original starting catcher in Tuesday's game, pitched for the third time this season, throwing a perfect ninth.

For the Mariners, James Paxton (W, 5-0) was the pitcher of record despite a substandard start compared to his lofty standards so far this season going five innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out four.

Despite the loss the Twins maintained their one game lead on the Indians as they lost to the Rockies 11-3 earlier in the day.

The Twins and Mariners play game two of this series with Adalberto Mejia (1-1) taking the mound to face Yovani Gallardo (2-6) at 9:10 Wednesday from Safeco Field in Seattle.