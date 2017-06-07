Pop-up rabies vaccination clinics return to Olmsted County

Protecting your pet from rabies is a serious business.

That's why Olmsted County Veterinarians partner with Olmsted County Public Health each year to provide pop-up clinics all across the county.

Dogs, cats, and ferrets are all welcome to get vaccinated for $20 each.

Here's a list of where and when you can find all the clinics for Wednesday:

Location: Veterinarian: Hours:

Jeff's Little Store Larry Predmore 8:00 a.m. - Noon

3335 Marion Rd. SE



Rochester Feed & Country Store Larry Predmore 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

5 - 11 St. SE



Rochester Fire Department, #4 Christine Vogel 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

41st Street NW



RCTC - Heintz Center Caroline Baihly 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

1926 College View Rd. E.

(east lot - door # H 10)



Olmsted Co. History Center Larry Predmore 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

1195 West Circle Dr. SW



Byron Pet Clinic

25 Frontage Road NE, Byron Kristi Frost 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.



Chosen Valley Veterinary Clinic Henry Peeters 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

115 S. Main, Chatfield



Stewartville Animal Clinic George Sedgwick 6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

205 S. Main Street, Stewartville



Marion Village Larry Predmore 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Mini Mart Gas & Grocery, Hwy 52 S.

