Pop-up rabies vaccination clinics return to Olmsted County

Protecting your pet from rabies is a serious business. 

That's why Olmsted County Veterinarians partner with Olmsted County Public Health each year to provide pop-up clinics all across the county. 

Dogs, cats, and ferrets are all welcome to get vaccinated for $20 each. 

Here's a list of where and when you can find all the clinics for Wednesday:

Location:                                                           Veterinarian:                                Hours:

Jeff's Little Store                                               Larry Predmore                   8:00 a.m. - Noon
       3335 Marion Rd. SE
 
Rochester Feed & Country Store                     Larry Predmore                     12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
      5 - 11 St. SE
 
Rochester Fire Department, #4                        Christine Vogel                    5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
      41st Street NW                            
 
RCTC - Heintz Center                                       Caroline Baihly                    5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
      1926 College View Rd. E.                                            
(east lot - door # H 10)
 
Olmsted Co. History Center                             Larry Predmore                   4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
       1195 West Circle Dr. SW           
 
Byron Pet Clinic
       25 Frontage Road NE, Byron                     Kristi Frost                           4:00 p.m.  - 6:00 p.m.
 
Chosen Valley Veterinary Clinic                       Henry Peeters                     9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
       115 S. Main, Chatfield
 
Stewartville Animal Clinic                                George Sedgwick                6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.
         205 S. Main Street, Stewartville
 
Marion Village                                                    Larry Predmore                   8:00 p.m.  - 9:00 p.m.
     Mini Mart Gas & Grocery, Hwy 52 S.
 

